Friday , 14 April 2017
Headlines
Home / Sports / Rangers Players In Cash Row, Miss Flight To Zambia

Rangers Players In Cash Row, Miss Flight To Zambia

April 14, 2017 in Sports Leave a comment

Fresh crisis hit Nigerian champions  Rangers  on Thursday as the players refused to travel to Zambia for  their return leg  CAF Confederation Cup clash against Zesco United in Ndola on Saturday unless they were paid their allowances.

Our correspondent learnt that the players insisted that they must be paid  before embarking on the trip.

The development forced the team, who face a huge task to reach the group stages of the continental tournament following their 2-2 draw against Zesco in Enugu on Sunday,   to miss their   flight from Enugu  to Lusaka on Thursday afternoon.

But the management of the Enugu State-owned side  said they would pay the players  their  allowances in  Zambia.

There were  concerns in the Coal City on Thursday  that the team might not be able to make the trip on Friday.

The incident was said to have embarrassed the   management of the team rooted to the bottom  of the Premier League table following a series of bad results.  The development forced the club to sack coach Imama Amapakabo on Monday – after the team’s 2-2 draw against Zesco.

Efforts by the management, led by Christian Chukwu, to persuade  the players to embark on the trip  were unsuccessful as they insisted on having their money before departing the country for Zambia.

The players eventually had their way later on Thursday evening when their  allowances were given to them at the airport.

However, by the time the matter was settled, the plane  had already left for Lusaka.

Spokesman for the club,  Mr. Forster Chime, told our correspondent on Thursday evening that the team would now leave for Zambia on Friday.

“We rescheduled our flight, we will travel tomorrow (Friday),” he told  our correspondent on the telephone.

“ They (players) wanted their allowances  to be paid before  travelling  but they were supposed to be paid when they get there (Zambia).

“When the players  refused to travel,  the government was contacted and they were  paid.

“At the moment the players and the coaching staff  have been paid.

“But due to the delay, they missed their flight and they will now travel tomorrow (Friday).”

“The situation has been resolved, everything is normal now.

 

 

<<punch>>

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


6 + = twelve

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top