PSC Approves Promotion Of 6,455 Senior Police Officers

THE Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the promotion of 6,455 senior police officers. The promotion was based on recommendations from the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim.

The commission also returned to the IGP all recommendations pertaining to special promotions. This came as its Special Committee investigating the issues arising from it has since begun sitting. A statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the Commission, said: “Mohimi D. Edgal and Aji Ali Janga, Deputy Commissioners of Police were appointed Acting Commissioners of Police.

“The promotions and other decisions of the commission, signed by the Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, will be conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.”

A breakdown of the new promotions showed that CP. Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, was promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, while two Deputy Commissioners of Police, Ajani Olasupo Babatunde, and Olukola Taira Shina, were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

47 Superintendents of Police were elevated to Chief Superintendents of Police, while 498 Deputy Superintendents of Police were promoted to the next rank of Superintendents of Police. Similarly, 5,907 Inspectors were also promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP.

