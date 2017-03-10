‘Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Very Dependable Ally Of President Muhammad Buhari’

President Muhammad Buhari and his wife Mrs Aisha joined many well-wishers in congratulating and wishing the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who turned sixty yesterday happy birthday. President Muhammad Buhari who is on medical vacation in London on his twitter handle said my ‘running mate has turned my partner and my friend.’ ’60 hearty cheers for @ProfOsinbajo, running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria; and friend. Happy Birthday, Professor! Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo joined by Ministers to cut his cake during a special session of the Federal executive Council to mark his 60th birthday at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 08/03/2017 Also wife of the President on her twitter handle said Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s reputation built over the years in multiple capacities have resulted in his ability to carry out your duties in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that a better Nigeria is realised.

‘On the occasion of the birthday of Your Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Ag. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria I wish to extend my congratulations to you and to state that the years you have spent building your reputation in multiple capacities have today resulted in your ability to carry out your duties in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that a better Nigeria is realized. Congratulations and Happy Birthday @ProfOsinbajo. The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, congratulating Acting President, wished him good health, wisdom and enduring grace to serve the nation and humanity. “On behalf of all members of the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic, I wish our Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a happy birthday as he turns 60 today. “We pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, great wisdom and enduring grace to serve the nation, in particular, and humanity, in general, for many more years,’’ he said. Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, extolled the Osinbajo on his leadership qualities and achievements. He described him as an erudite scholar with humble dispositions, and commended his handling of the nation’s affairs as acting president. He said: “I congratulate Prof. Osibanjo on this landmark birthday and commend him for the leadership qualities exhibited as Nigeria’s Vice President and so far, as Acting President. “As I have always emphasised, the challenges faced by Nigerian masses are virtually the same and, as leaders, we must leave up to their yearnings, inspiring and giving them a sense of direction and belonging. “We must acclaim our leaders when they are doing well as well as call them to order when they are derailing, irrespective of political affiliation.

“ I, therefore, commend the acting president for his peace shuttles across the country and unrelenting efforts at resuscitating the troubled economy and rebuilding the badly fractured bridges that connect us as a people.’’ Ekweremadu wished the acting president a happy birthday and the grace to continue on the path of success. The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu congratulated Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing him as a very dependable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari. The minister’s congratulatory message issued by Mr Victor Oluwadamilare, his Special Assistant on Media on Wednesday in Abuja said Osinbajo is a God sent able lieutenant to Buhari in the task of salvaging the country at this critical period of our national life.

“The Acting President had not disappointed the All Progressives Congress (APC), on which platform he was jointly elected with President Buhari and several millions of Nigerians in discharging his duties. “A visionary leader can have his mission transformed into action only when he has dependable assistants that shared his visions and are ready to work tirelessly to drive that vision to achieve success. “President Buhari is lucky to have a hard working, resourceful, highly cerebral and dependable ally in Osinbajo as his Vice President and the two of them have been fixing the country since coming to power about 20 months ago. “Honestly speaking, the two of them are a perfect combination,’’ Shittu said in spite of his age, the Acting President is very agile, mobile and sound minded, attributes he said had been helping him in performing excellently in office. The minister, while praying for sound health for Osinbajo to further discharge his duties, urged all Nigerians to pray for both Buhari and his vice to enable them succeed in taking the country out of the present economic recession. “I wish the Acting President long life, good health and ability in the service of our great country.’’ Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun also described Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as a great gift to the country. Amosun disclosed this shortly after he visited Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa to felicitate with the acting president on his 60th birthday. He said that Osinbajo, who hails from Ogun, had lived up to the ‘Ogun Standard’. “He is a gift to Nigeria and he is doing a wonderful job, so we are happy with him. “So happy birthday to him. “He has been saddled with some responsibility and he is doing it so well. “So we are happy that he is living up to who we are from Ogun State, what we call Ogun standard.’’ The governor wished the acting president many happy returns in good health and prosperity. The Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, another Ogun indigene, said the citizens of Ogun “are very proud of him at 60’’ and should emulate his virtues. “He is an incredibly hardworking, humble person and I think Nigeria has been blessed to have such a wonderful person as the acting president, Mr Vice President. “He has real passion about this country and has so much integrity and we just wish him all the best. “We wish that more generations of Nigerians will be inspired by him, by simplicity, humility, hard work, and intelligence.’’ Governor Raul Aregbesola of Osun said Osinbajo’s trajectory in service saw him taking up worthy causes for no personal gains as long as they served humanity. He added that “in public and personal lives, Prof. Osinbajo has demonstrated that the most worthy service is that carried out for the good of fellow human beings even for no personal gains and comfort.” Recalling the acting president’s role in Lagos State law reforms as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aregbesola said “the face of judiciary in the state changed after eight years of Osinbajo’s intensive reforms as chief law officer. “It is gratifying to note today that his pioneering efforts in that sector influenced similar reforms in other parts of the country. “This is one crucial aspect of our national life as a people where the acting president has tremendous impact”. According to the governor, Osinbajo has demonstrated that he is a man of the people, always identifying with the grassroots across the country. “On this occasion of your birthday, I join you and your immediate and political families in celebrating the abundant grace of God on your life. “Your life has been an eventful one, dotted by numerous achievements and accomplishments. “Nigeria has benefitted immensely from your fountain of knowledge, wealth of experience and leadership acumen. “The remarkable impacts you made in all spheres of human endeavour will continue to remain a reference point in the nation’s development history. “You are indeed a cerebral academic per excellence, a judicial revolutionary leader, a stabilising force, a bridge-builder, an embodiment of and astute observer of the rule of law.” “On behalf of the government and the people of Osun, I congratulate you on the attainment of this age”, the governor added. Born on March 8, 1957 at Creek Hospital, Lagos, Osinbajo is a professor of law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). His early years in primary school were spent at Corona School, Lagos, between 1969-1975 and attended Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, where he won the State Merit Award (1971); the School Prize for English Oratory (1972) and the Adeoba Prize for English Oratory (1972-1975). He also won the Elias Prize for Best Performance in History (WASC, 1973), the School Prize for Literature (HSC, 1975); and African Statesman Intercollegiate Best Speaker’s Prize (1974). Thereafter, he went for undergraduate degree at University of Lagos between 1975-1978 when he obtained a Second Class Upper Degree in Law, and also won the Graham-Douglas Prize for Commercial Law. In 1979, he completed the mandatory one-year professional training at the Nigerian Law School and got admitted to practice as a Barrister and Solicitor of Nigeria’s Supreme Court. In 1980, he attended the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he obtained a Master of Laws degree. Osinbajo is a scholar, a teacher, a lawyer and an administrator and is one of the nation’s leading experts in Law of Evidence, National and Regional Corporate Commercial Laws and Public Law. He became Vice President of Nigeria on May 29, 2015. He is married to Oludolapo Osinbajo (nee Soyode), grand daughter of the late sage and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. They are blessed with three children

