Police Announce Reward For Officers

wo policemen who were killed by robbers during an attack on a branch of Zenith Bank in Imo State have been recommended for posthumous promotion, according to Police Commissioner Chris Ezike.

Ezike told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri that another policeman, Otu Attang, who survived the February 22, 2017 attack, would also be promoted with the deceased officers, Messrs Chukwudi Iboko and Sunday Agbo.

Four armed men on that day, trailed a man to the bank in Owerri, and in the process, attacked police officers attached to the place.

In the gun battle, the policemen killed one of the robbers identified as Ikechukwu Okpara, but lost Messrs Iboko and Agbo.

Ezike said the recommendation followed the huge sacrifice the three officers made to save the bank and its customers.

“The officers were gallant and showed serious commitment during the robbery attack. Nigeria Police Force cannot abandon them,” he said.

The commissioner also said the management of the bank had undertaken to offer scholarship to the children of the deceased officers.

He said three of the suspected armed robbers, Justice Ogbonna, Abiye Charles and Okechukwu Nwanegbo, who attacked the bank, had been arrested, adding that different types of arms were recovered from them.

<<The Nation>>