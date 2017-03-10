PDP Senate Caucus Rejects Sheriff’s Invitation, Opts For Wider Consultation

The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday in Abuja, turned down an invitation extended to it by Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff and opted for wider consultation in resolving the leadership tussle in the party.

The Chairman of the caucus, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, made this known while addressing journalists shortly after a closed-door meeting of the caucus.

Akpabio, who is also the Senate Minority Leader, said Sheriff had extended a letter, dated March 6 to the caucus for a meeting.

He assured that the caucus would continue to push for an out of court settlement regarding the current leadership tussle in the party.

He, however, said the meeting of all major stakeholders would be a better option.

“We held this meeting because there was a letter from Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff to the caucus and we had to meet first to know whether this is the right time.

“Whether the meeting is right or not, what we agreed is that the leadership meets first and thereafter we meet with the Sheriff group, the Makarfi group and the BOT.

“When this happens, we will then see whether all can come to a consensus and not just the caucus running to the party office to meet Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff. That will look like sectionalism.

“As a caucus, we believe strongly in peace and we believe in the unity of the Peoples Democratic Party so that Nigeria can have a robust democracy.

“We believe that without the PDP being strong and united, Nigeria may slide into a one party state and democracy may be in peril,’’ he said.

According to him, for the party to succeed with any alternative to court processes, it is pertinent to meet all major stakeholders, including governors and National Caretaker Committee.

He stressed the need for the stakeholders in PDP to spearhead a major political turnaround that would bring lasting peace to the party.

“If we succeed in doing so, it could even be a major way out, instead of continuous processes in court.

“We will pursue that option without prejudice to the ongoing court processes.’