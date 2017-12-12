PDP: Gov. Seriake Dickson Finally Reacts To Outcome Of National Convention

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has spoken for the first time since after the Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dickson is the Chairman, Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He assured members and leaders that all issues and grievances associated with Saturday’s national convention of the party would be addressed.

Dickson gave the assurance on Monday night in Abuja while briefing newsmen after a meeting of the committee.

He said that though the convention was successful, the party believed that in such a big exercise there must be concerns to be addressed.

Dickson assured that the committee would not rest on its oars until the issues were addressed.

He said, “We have already established contact with those who are dissatisfied or for one reason or the other have some issues and grievances which is normal in an exercise such as this.

“It is not our business in this committee to apportion blame; our focus is to promote reconciliation because all party leaders and members are important. Their concerns are also very important.

“Where there are grievances, it is the view of this committee that those grievances be looked into and addressed where possible.

“Generally, we are pleased with the outcome of the convention. But, we have established contact already with those who are dissatisfied or for one reason or the other have some issues and grievances.

“We want to confirm to you the effort we have made in establishing contact with the chairmanship aspirants, and indeed, we intend to interact with all other aspirants who purchased form, and those who actually contested.

“It is our intention to engage and interact with them to find out what the challenges and issues are with a view to promote amicable solutions and better understanding within PDP family.

“We are pleased to announce that our contact with all the chairmanship candidates was very positive. We were well received,” he said.

The Chairman urged all members and leaders of the party to be cautious of their statements, “particularly on this matter, at this time.

“We don’t want a situation where comments that are provocative are made by party members, especially party leaders. They can inflame passion and be misunderstood to convey unintended meanings.

“So, our appeal to all party members is to exercise caution, refrain and above all, show respect to one another because at the end, we are all members of the same family and same citizens of Nigeria.

“We want to assure all our members that their concerns and grievances would be looked into by this committee,” he said.

