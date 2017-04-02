Oyegun, APC Top Leaders Reach Out To Senate Caucus

The moves to end the frosty relationship between the Presidency and the Senate continue this week with the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) reaching out to the Senate Caucus. The APC National Working Committee (NWC) members are expected to meet the Senate body on Tuesday in Abuja to resolve the issues between the upper chamber and the Presidency.

The meeting, according to sources, will soften the ground for the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo committee raised by the Federal Executive Committee (FEC) to smoothen relationship between the two feuding arms of government.