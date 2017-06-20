Over 2,000 Ogun Teachers Benefit From CBT Training

Over 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in Ogun State Public Primary Schools on grade levels 01 to 10, have benefited from a 3 – day training workshop on Computer Based Test (CBT), organised by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in preparation for 2016 promotion exercise.

The Chairman, SUBEB, Alhaji Olatunde Okewole, while speaking at Yewa College, Ilaro, one of the designated centres for the training, said the introduction of CBT for promotion exercise was a paradigm shift to enhance and accurately assess competent level of civil servants in the State.

Represented by the Director, Management Services, Mr. Zaccheaus Adeyemi, the SUBEB boss explained that it was imperative for government to adopt the method as paper-based test has become obsolete in the present twenty first century, adding that government needed to expose its workers to new trends and best practices in order to ensure they compete favourably with their colleagues in other parts of the world.

Okewole, urged participants to avail themselves of the unique opportunity presented by the training and get acquainted with the rudiments of Computer as CBT was introduced by the present administration to acquaint its workforce with the knowledge of computer and ensure that promotion exercise was conducted in line with global best practices.

‘’The CBT is a new programme introduced by the State government and we don’t want mass failure during the 2016 promotion exercise. Don’t be in a hurry to leave without being trained. If you fail to cooperate and do the needful and fail the examination, you are on your own,’’ he warned.