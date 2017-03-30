Outstanding Appearance Fees: NFF, Dalung To Meet Next Week Over Eagles’ Cash

Thursday , 30 March 2017
President Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick yesterday told SportingLife that Super Eagles players’ match appearance fees for their last friendly match will be paid after a meeting with the sport Minister next week in Abuja.

Pinnick, who explained how the 500,000 dollars from FIFA in preparation for the two friendly matches played in London was spent, said: “Three hundred thousand dollars ($300,000) was spent on accommondation, feeding, stadium rental, transport, general logistics for the two friendly matches booked in London.”

Clearing the air on when exactly will the foreign based players get their appreance fees for the match, he said: “I have a meeting with the Minister next week on the outstanding of the Super Eagles.”

Pinnick denied he received any money from CAF.

Each Super Eagles’ player is entitled to $2,000 as appearance fees.

 

Money was received from Guinness and N70 million from government’s allocation for February

 

<<PUNCH>>

