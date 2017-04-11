Outgoing OOU Vc Commended For A Successful Tenure

The tenure of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Professor Saburi Adesanya in the Ivory –Tower has been described as legendary and progressive.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota stated this while being conducted round facilities of the Institution by the Vice-Chancellor and the Council members of the institution.

According to her, “despite daunting challenges, Management of the institution has been able to achieve a lot in terms of physical and infrastructural development”. Mrs. Mujota said.

The Commissioner lauded other team players of the Institution for the unprecedented achievements during his tenure asking them to extend same cooperation to the incoming VC.

In his remarks, the outgoing VC, Professor Adesanya recalled with nostalgia how friends almost discouraged him from taking up the appointment at the initial stage, saying the university was before his emergence was characterized by untimely release of students’ results, back-log of graduation ceremonies and general unrest among the students and academic staff.

Adesanya hinged his achievements on the support of the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun who inspired workers beyond limits as well as the cooperation of the entire university community.

Some projects inspected by the commissioner included; the university library, students hall of residence, lecture theaters and some Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) projects facilitated by the outgoing Vice Chancellor.