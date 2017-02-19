Osinbajo’s Visit To The Niger Delta Has Brought Peace – Loyibo

The convener of the Niger Delta Peoples Congress, NDPC, High Chief Mike Loyibo has, declared permanent peace in the region following the tour of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the area. He also said that the ceasefire agreement secured with the militants who had carried out a series of bombings and destruct ions on oil assets would remain unbroken.

He said: “When we assess the issues generally, my view has been that you can’t develop the Niger Delta without her people’s participation and this is the first time that any government ever is involving the critical stakeholders at all levels and so the consultation is a continuous one.

“The Acting President has visited Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State and he was also in Imo State (Oil Producing) and now he’s slated to go to Ondo by Monday. So, these are some of the proposals and suggestions we gave to the presidency.” <<vanguard>>

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Loyibo submitted that Osinbajo’s visit was part of the yearnings of the people who had longed to be involved in the affairs of their region.