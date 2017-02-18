Osinbajo’s Visit to N’Delta: Tompolo’s Monarch Warns Subjects against Bombing National Assets

The recent shuttle to the Niger Delta region by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appears to be yielding fruit as the traditional ruler of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South West Local Government area of Delta State, His Majesty, Pere Williams Naira Seigha Ogoba, Oboro Gbaraun 11, Aketekpe (Agadagba) has warned youths of the area to desist from bombings of national assets and other vices that would ridicule the kingdom.

The Monarch handed down the warning during his visit to Kokodiagbene community as part of his tour of communities under his kingdom since his ascension to the throne last year.

He reminded the youths and people of the kingdom that vices such as bombing of pipelines, illegal refineries, piracy and others were not only affecting resources of the country and that of Delta State but also polluting the environment which in turn affect the economic activities of the law abiding people of the kingdom.

Pere Ogoba however commended the people of Kokodiagbene for their peaceful disposition towards other communities in the kingdom and protection of national assets in the community.

The people of Kokodiagbene Community had appealed to the traditional ruler to use his throne to facilitate the commencement of academic activities in the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko.

Chairman of the community, Comrade Sheriff Mulade who made the appeal during the visit by the king noted that the issue of the University had lingered for too long and implored the Monarch to do something about it.

“Your Majesty, the good and peace loving people of Kokodiagbene town wish to use this visit to vehemently appeal to you to use your good offices to please facilitate the commencement of academic activities in the next academic session of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“Kokodiagbene Town is strategic to the University and the people of Kokodiagbene believe strongly that when the permanent site is completed, economic and other sustainable development activities will spring up in Kokodiagbene as well”, he said.

The people also appealed to the traditional ruler to visit one of their impacted Communities, particularly, Jones Creek Federated Communities to see the negative activities of Oil Multi-Nationals.

According to him; “It will interest you and your entourage to know that Kokodiagbene Town is organised and peaceful and it is one of the highest oil producing communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, hosting Chevron Nigeria Limited and the single largest oil producing field in West Africa with a production capacity of about three hundred thousand (300,000) barrels of crude oil per day (Jones Creek)”

“It is important to note that, Kokodiagbene has over several negatively impacted Communities which spread over its territory even when she is one of the most peaceful oil and gas bearing Communities in Delta State and Nigeria at large. Regrettably, this peaceful disposition has not earned Kokodiagbene the desired recognition it deserves in Gbaramatu Kingdom and the Palace itself. Your Majesty, the entire people of Kokodiagbene town, both old and young implore you earnestly, to please increase the present number of Chiefs in Kokodiagbene Town”, Comrade Mulade stated.

<<Thisday>>