Osinbajo Signs Seven Bills Into Law

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has signed seven bills earlier passed by the National Assembly into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Enang listed the bills signed into law to include the Oaths (Amendment) Act, 2017; Defence Space Administration Act, 2017; Veterinary Surgeons (Amendment) Act, 2017; National Film and Video Censors Board (Amendment)Act, 2017; Pension Rights of Judges (Amendment) Act, 2017; Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (Establishment, etc.) Act, 2017; and the Mortgage Institutions (Amendment)Act, 2016

The presidential aide said the Acts, other than the Defence Space Administration Act and the Institute of Soil Science Act, were mainly amendments to the principal Acts intended to bring the Acts in conformity with current realities.

Enang said the Oaths Amendment Act specifically enlists courts which were not in existence at the time the Oaths Act was made and which came into being upon amendment of the Constitution creating courts such as the Federal High Court, F.C.T High Court, National Industrial Court, among others named in the Amendment Act.

He added, “Defence Space Administration Act establishes the Defence Space Administration, to develop satellite technology and ensure security of the nation’s cyber activities.

“Veterinary Surgeons (Amendment) Act reduces the membership of the Veterinary Council.

“National Film and Video Censors Board (Amendment)Act reduces the membership of the Governing Board and empowers the Board to regulate the import and export of movies.

“Pension Rights of Judges (Amendment) Act expands the meaning of a judicial officer to cover the offices of the Chief Judge or Judge of the Federal High Court, President or Judges of the National Industrial Court and Chief Judge or Judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (Establishment, etc.) Act establishes the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science which is charged with the responsibility of regulating the profession of Soil Science.”

<<Punch>>