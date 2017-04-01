Osinbajo Chairs NEMA Board, Onabule NTA’s as FG Reconstitutes Mgt Boards of Parastatals

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the new chairman of the board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) constituted yesterday by the federal government.

Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja is the agency’s Director-General while other members of the board are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Engr. David Babachir Lawal; Captain Talba Alkali, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation; Amb. Rabiu Dagari, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr Ngozi Azadoh, Ministry of Health; Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Ministry of Interior; Engr. Ajisegiri Benson Akinloye; Ministry of Water Resources, AVM Emmanuel Anebi; Nigerian Armed Forces; and AIG Salisu Fagge Abdullahi, Nigerian Police Force.

The Presidency also named former National Concord Editor and ex-presidential spokesman,Chief Duro Onabule as chairman of the new executive management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina named other executive directors of NTA as Dr Steve Egbo (Administration and Training); Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos (Marketing); Mohammed Labbo (News); Fatima M. Barda (Finance); Stephen Okoanachi (Engineering); and Wole Coker (Programmes).

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) management is headed by Aliyu Hayatu while Buhari Auwalu and Yinka Amosun, are Zonal Directors,FRCN, Kaduna and Lagos, respectively.

The following agencies in the Ministry of Information and Culture also got new appointees.

They are Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr Chika Maduekwe, General Manager; National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria, Comrade Tar Ukoh, Artistic Director; National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General; National Film and Video Censors Board, Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.

