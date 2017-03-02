OPIC Constructs More Housing Estates To Boost Industrial Status

The multi-zone gated community, MTR Gardens, Isheri being constructed by the Ogun State Property and Investment Company (OPIC) when completed will further transform and boost the urban renewal drive of the State government.

The Managing Director, (OPIC) Mr. Babajide Odusolu who made this known while speaking with newsmen during an inspection tour of the housing project located at Isheri in Ifo Local Government Area, said the project was billed for commissioning by the third quarter of this year.

Odusola opined that the present administration in the State had liberalized housing in line with one of its five cardinal programmes which was to provide affordable housing to its teeming population just as it was tackling the social, security and environmental challenges confronting the Isheri axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to improve economic value of the area.

He added that government would ensure adequate supplies of housing stocks as it has taken steps to subsidize the cost of house through ownership schemes which included mortgages, ‘rent to own’ and the ‘OPIC advantage’.

Odusolu noted that one of the mean reasons of fast-tracking the development process, was to have a fixed price of all OPIC housing units in spite of inflationary challenges, saying this was done to encourage prospective buyers meet their housing needs.

The Director, Technical Services (OPIC), Engr. Taiwo Aridegbe, added that part of the developmental plan of achieving the set goal was the on-going construction of a major external road network, provide adequate security and promote better living condition for the residents of the community and its environs.