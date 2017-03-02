OOU Amendment Bill Scales Second Reading

Olabisi Onabanjo University (Amendment) Law of Ogun State, 2017 has scaled through second reading at the floor of the State House of Assembly.

The Lawmakers however assured that the bill when passed into law would further enhance the smooth operations of the university.

Opening debate on the bill titled H.B No 014/OG/2017- Olabisi Onabanjo University (Amendment) Law of Ogun State, 2017- ‘’A Bill for a Law to Amend Olabisi Onabanjo University Law, 2001’’, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Hon Victor Fasanya said the amendment among other things, would allow the Deputy Vice-Chancellor to act in the absence of the Vice-Chancellor for effective running of the school system.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, commended his colleagues for ensuring a robust debate and committed the bill to the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology for further legislative actions.

Meanwhile, Speaker Adekunbi has appealed to traders at the Kairo Market, Sango- Ota in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government to be peaceful and be law abiding as government was already looking into the circumstances that led to the invasion of the market by the men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He made the appeal while receiving the aggrieved traders led by the Babaloja of Sango, Mr. Sakirudeen Olayiwola, who had visited the Assembly to express their dissatisfaction over the alleged invasion of their shops by the officials of the Nigeria Customs Service who carted away bags of rice and kegs of vegetable oil.

The Speaker empathized with the traders and assured them of government’s commitment towards investigating the alleged incessant raid by the officers especially in the border areas in the State.