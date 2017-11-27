Olamide, Phyno explain why they shunned show in Canada

Nigerian indigenous rappers, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, also known as Phyno and Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide have apologised to fans for not turning up for their show in Toronto, Canada.

This is coming after fans accused the show promoters of duping them, leading to destruction of properties at the venue.

According to a statement released by Phyno’s management, he was not ill as claimed by the show promoters; but failed to show up due to a breach in agreement from organizers of the show.

The statement reads, ” We humbly apologize to our fans who bought tickets for The Culture Tour in Canada [/Quote] . Olamide and Phyno love and adore their fans and did everything within their power to ensure they performed at the event.

“However the promoter Prince George Entertainment defaulted on our agreement . It was announced at the venue during the show that Phyno was sick and he couldn’t perform which is a lie .

“Phyno wasn’t sick and was/is in good health. Olamide and Phyno met up with all obligations to make the event a success and where present in Canada ready to perform but the promoter Prince George Entertainment refused to honor our agreement.

<<Daily Post>>