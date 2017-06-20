Tuesday , 20 June 2017
Headlines
Home / Ogun News / Ogun/GTBank Principals Cup: Schools Warned Against Use Of Mercenaries

Ogun/GTBank Principals Cup: Schools Warned Against Use Of Mercenaries

June 19, 2017 in Ogun News, Sports Leave a comment

Ogun-State-GTBankThe Ogun State Government has warned participating secondary schools in the semi, third place and the finals of the on-going GTbank-Ogun State Principals Cup against the use of mercenaries in the competition.

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape, warned that any school caught in the act will be automatically disqualified.

The release called on participating schools to make themselves available at M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, as screening would be conducted for the players by the State and Gtbank officials before the kick off on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday June 21, 2017, at 10 am.

According to fixtures for the semi-final in the female category, Makun High School, Sagamu will play Muslim High School, Isolu, Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko will lock horns with Our Lady of Apostle, Ijebu-Ode while in the male category, Pakoto High School, Ifo, will tackle Anglican Grammar School, Ota and Ipara Community High School, Ipara takes on Ijebu -Ode Grammar School, Ijebu- Ode.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


nine − 2 =

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved. Designed by Seynx
Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Site Map | Term of Use
Scroll To Top