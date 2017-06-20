Ogun/GTBank Principals Cup: Schools Warned Against Use Of Mercenaries

The Ogun State Government has warned participating secondary schools in the semi, third place and the finals of the on-going GTbank-Ogun State Principals Cup against the use of mercenaries in the competition.

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape, warned that any school caught in the act will be automatically disqualified.

The release called on participating schools to make themselves available at M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, as screening would be conducted for the players by the State and Gtbank officials before the kick off on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday June 21, 2017, at 10 am.

According to fixtures for the semi-final in the female category, Makun High School, Sagamu will play Muslim High School, Isolu, Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko will lock horns with Our Lady of Apostle, Ijebu-Ode while in the male category, Pakoto High School, Ifo, will tackle Anglican Grammar School, Ota and Ipara Community High School, Ipara takes on Ijebu -Ode Grammar School, Ijebu- Ode.