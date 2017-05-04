Ogun Workers, Women Group, Others Eulogise Mrs Amosun At 51

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun has been described as a woman of great virtue and God’s gift to humanity.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State Chapter, Bishop Tunde Akinsanya, said this while speaking at the 51st birthday Special Thanksgiving Service organised in honour of Mrs Amosun by the Government House Chapel, at the Church Auditorium, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta.

The CAN Chairman, who was represented by Pastor David Adesina, noted that God has purpose for all his creatures, urges every individual to persevere in order to fulfil the will of God in their lives.

He explained that Mrs Amosun was among individuals destined by the Almighty God to minister to the needs of the people, adding that she had been playing the role since the inception of the present administration through her various humanitarian services.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs Amosun who was represnted by the Wife of the State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Funke Oladipo thanked the people for their love and support towards her family, pledging not to relent in her efforts at rendering assistance to the people.

In her remarks, the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Mrs Alaba Lawson described the wife of the Governor as a kind hearted, gentle, caring and generous woman loved and admired for her laudable philanthropic gestures that extended to everyone around her especially the down trodden.