Ogun Widens Scope On Free Surgical Operation

Ogun State government says it has widened the scope of the on-going free surgical operation across the State in line with its health policy to give room for more people to benefit from the exercise.

The State Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, stated this at the on-going free surgical operation organized by the Ogun State government in collaboration with the Rotary Club International, held at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Dr. Ipaye noted that the State Government had in the last six years provided Laparoscope and Radio Diagnostic equipment to make surgical operations easier and faster for the people.

‘’We have qualified people and we’ve been equipped for effective performance and when this opportunity came where we could have minimal invasive surgery we utilized the opportunity and the implication of this is that, people will have massive tumour operated on without major cut as people will have surgeries performed on them and within two three days, they are discharged’’, he noted.

The Commissioner said that over 200 people had benefited so far from the free medical surgery in the last four days, while the remaining 200 would be attended to before the end of the programme.

‘’This mission will be operating about 400 patients in about 10 days and in the last three days they have done about 200, then you have seen some 100 slated for today and others will complete,’’ Ipaye said.

The team leader of Rotary International District 9110 Nigeria, Dr. Varahadu Basava, appreciated the State government for its support, saying that government had motivated and encouraged them in the effective discharge of their duties.

Tokosi Idowu Hamed and Esther Tijani who were beneficiaries of the surgical operation appreciated the State government and Rotary International District 9110 Nigeria for putting in place such a medical exercise that had helped them in no small measure.