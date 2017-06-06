Ogun West Monarchs Pledge to Support Amosun’s Choice for Guber Poll

The Traditional Council of the Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State have supported the call by Governor Ibikunle Amosun for the emergence of a consensus candidate from the Zone in the 2019 gubernatorial poll.

Members of the council have also asked the governor to identify the most suitable person, assuring that the ‘anointed” candidate will be supported by the members of the council.

Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, who spoke on behalf of the council members, when they called on the governor in his office yesterday, said the zone has capable hands to rule the state.

According to him, the council is ready to work for anyone who the governor presents, adding however that it is waiting for the governor to do so.

He also prayed for the creation of Ijebu State during the lifetime of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Amosun, in his response, restated that it is fair that all the three Senatorial Districts have the honour and opportunity of having their own rule the state.

The governor expressed the belief that this will go a long way in strengthening the harmonious relationship and unity that exist among the various zones of the state.

The task, according to him, is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders, urging them to close ranks for the dream to be realised.