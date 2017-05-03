Ogun Underscores Training For Development

Ogun State government has underscored training and re-training of community leaders as key to engendering socio-economic development at the grassroots.

The Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Gbenga Adenmosun made this known at the closing ceremony of a 4-day Citizenship and Leadership training organized by the ministry for Community Leaders at Shasha Iperun, Ogun State.

Adenmosun said government saw the need to equip community leaders with requisite skills, techniques and knowledge in order to effectively manage materials and human resources in their various communities.

The Commissioner who assured that government remained committed to developing the rural areas, urged the participants to deplore the knowledge acquired at the training to drive development in their various communities.

At the occasion, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuku, said the training programme was a laudable initiative as it would boost the managerial skills of community leaders so as to complement government’s efforts at ensuring even development at the grassroots.

Earlier in his welcome address the Deputy Director of Community Development in the Ministry who also doubles as the Coordinator of training, Mr. Mudashir Olayemi, said the training was apt as it sought to educate the major stakeholders in grassroots development in the State.