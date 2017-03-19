Ogun To Sanction Industries Without Environmental Impact Studies

As part of its resolve to ensure that the citizens of Ogun State live in a safe and healthy environment, the State government has said it would impose strict sanctions on industries without Environmental Impact Study (EIS) approval from the State Ministry of Environment.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, represented by the team leader, Ogun State Environmental Sanitation Task Force, Engineer Kunle Adeotan who stated this during the routine monitoring of industries along Sagamu-Ogijo road warned that any industry without EIS approval contravened extant environmental laws and would be penalized.

Oyeleye said that government would continue to monitor industries across the State and enforce the environmental laws where necessary, adding that the State government was committed to ensuring that the environment was not jeopardized for the future generation.

According to him, ‘’Every industry must obtain Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval if the project is of mandatory study as stipulated in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) ACT (Cap E12, LFN, 2004) must obtain approval. Those projects listed on the mandatory study have to undergo EIA which is handled by the Federal Ministry of Environment. Any project outside the mandatory study is captured in EIs which is the State version’’.

Responding on behalf of others, a resident along Sagamu-Ogijo road, Mr. Yemi Olaleye implored government to ensure continued monitoring of activities of industries in the State, adding that such step would help protect the environment.