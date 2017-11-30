Ogun To Revolutionise Cassava Production

The Ogun State Government says its special intervention project in agricultural sector is not only aimed at ensuring food production but also at revolutionising cassava production in the state to encourage youths and women to tap from global value chain in its cultivation.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Steve Ipiniwa while disclosing some of the programme put in place by the Ministry in a media chat with reporters at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta said the present administration would continue to utilise the state advantage in cassava production towards empowering the people.

He added further that strategic work plan on cassava planting had been put in motion by the present administration with the cultivation of a large area especially in Owowo farm settlement in the State.

Ipiniwa said the State had also procured fertilizers to boost harvest while herbicide had been applied on already planted areas to deter insects from damaging the farms, explaining that the Ministry had started the process of allocating farmlands to people interested in farming and had resolved land hostilities with some affected community leaders over the sites acquired for the plantation in the areas.

The Permanent Secretary said that the government initiative on allocating lands to people for farming had become popular as over fifty-eight letters of applications seeking for land farming across the state were received by the Ministry, assuring that government would not relent at fulfilling its mission at empowering the youth and women across the State through agriculture.