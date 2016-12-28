Ogun To Relocate Kara Market To Permanent Site

Following the fire outbreak that razed about 147 build-up structures at Kara market, Isheri in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State on Christmas Day, the State Government says it is set to relocate the market to a permanent place at Ogere in Remo North Local government Area of the State.

The Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun made this known during an on the spot assessment of the level of damage resulting from the fire outbreak in the market on Christmas day.

Sokefun said government was ready to relocate the people in the market to a safer, better and more organised place, saying that the new market would ensure security of lives and property.

Mrs. Sokefun thanked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its prompt intervention at rescuing the residents, while advising the people to steer clear of the area and not to tamper with the rubbles, saying that government would demolish the debris to redevelop the area.

The Secretary of the Oluwanishola cattle market, Alhaji Babalola Adewale, thanked the State government for its prompt attention, adding that the fire incident was unfortunate as the cause was unknown.

Adewale noted that they were ready to move to wherever the government directs, promising to address his people to be more cautions in handling fire so as to prevent a reoccurrence.