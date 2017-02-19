Ogun To Introduce Road Safety In School Curriculum – Mujota

The Ogun State Government plans to re-invigorate the teaching and learning of road safety in school curriculum across the State to enable students know and imbibe simple safety rules.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Modupe Mujota who stated this while playing host to the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Mr. Clement Bamidele at her Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said it became imperative to teach school children the nitty- gritty of road safety to save them from avoidable accidents on the road.

Mujota who noted the contribution of the Corps in reducing accident on the road, said her ministry would collaborate with the Corps in the area of training of teachers to make them more knowledgeable and efficient in road safety matters, adding that road safety clubs and competitions when inaugurated at Akin-Ogunpola Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State would serve as a pilot scheme.

‘’As part of effort to introduce road safety in our curriculum, we need to have teachers who are knowledgeable and efficient in road safety matter. Road safety clubs and competitions will be organised among our students with those at Akin Ogunpola Model College as pilot scheme’’. The Commissioner said.

Earlier in his presentation, the Sector Commander, Mr. Bamidele, enumerated various causes of road accidents to include human error and mechanical faults, adding that the Corps was ready to go into partnership with individuals or organisations to reduce carnage on the road.