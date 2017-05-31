Ogun To Deploy Drones For Forest Protection

Plans are underway by the Ogun State Government to deploy drones to complement the existing human security in order to protect its vast forest resources across the State.

The State Commissioner for Forestry, Chief Kolawole Lawal gave the indication while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on efforts by the ministry to checkmate the activities of illegal loggers towards sustaining the forests in the State.

Lawal who noted that the drones when procured would be placed in strategic areas across the reserves to capture pictures and ensure 24 hours video recordings of activities being undertaken in the reserves especially in the heart and remotest parts of the forest that are not easily accessible by Forest Guards towards tracking illegal timber merchants.

While justifying the initiative, he said the system would guarantee maximum protection and misinformation by mischievous people, adding that it would reduce the vulnerability of the foresters to the armed illegal loggers as well as the cost of patrolling the forest.