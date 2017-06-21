Ogun Teachers Tasked On Professionalism

Wednesday , 21 June 2017
June 20, 2017 in Ogun News Leave a comment

ogun-state-new-logoThe Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Chief  (Mrs.) Olabosipo Ogunsan, has warned Principals not to allow  teachers who are not competent to teach core subjects in public secondary  Schools across the state.

Mrs. Ogunsan who gave the warning during the monitoring exercise to some schools in  Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the State,  emphasised that teachers  who are not qualified to teach a subject like English language should not be allow to do so, saying that  teachers needed to adopt more effective ways of imparting knowledge  to ease the learning process of their students.

According to her, “the Commission is not ready to compromise the standard of education in the State. Henceforth, a teacher who is not qualified to teach Geography should not be allowed to take up the subject and a qualified English teacher should not teach any other subject apart from the one he/she is qualified to teach. Teaching profession has standard and it must be strictly followed,” she emphasised.

She enjoined Principals to keep the Commission informed of challenges facing their schools especially shortage of teachers for necessary action, adding that ‘’TESCOM would not allow lapses  in schools’’.

Mrs. Ogunsan who frowned at lateness to classrooms by some teachers, encouraged mutual  understanding and cordial relationship  between the Principals and teachers to achieve the set objectives in the education sector.
The TESCOM boss expressed satisfaction at the level of cleanliness in some schools visited, advising other Principals to emulate them as cleanness is next to Godliness.

Responding, Principal, Olumo High School, Sabo, Mr. Inu-Akuetiemhe appreciated the TESCOM team for the professional advice, saying that the exercise should be sustained.
Some of the schools visited included; Lafenwa High School, Premier Grammar School and Ansar-Ud-Deen Grammar school, Isaga Orile.

