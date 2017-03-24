Ogun Targets 2 Million Children, Deploys 7,000 Personnel For Immunization

In preparation for a successful 2017 March Round of National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs), Ogun State government has deployed 7,000 health workers to immunize over 2 million children across the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, who made this known in an interview with Journalists in Abeokuta, explained that the exercise was part of government’s efforts at improving on the achievements recorded in previous programmes.

He also noted that 7,000 permanent and adhoc staff had been trained and retrained on how to administer vaccines on eligible children, saying that the vaccinating teams would carry-out their official assignment even during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise to capture large number of targeted children in the State.

‘’This month sanitation exercise will be a plus for the programme because our officials will be allowed to move around and this will be an avenue to capture a large number of targeted children particularly those within the ages 0-5 years,’’ he noted.

Dr. Ipaye disclosed that more than two million eligible children were expected to be vaccinated with Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV), adding that there would be house-to-house campaign to cover homes, schools, motor-parks, religious houses among others.

The Commissioner said the State government had maintained cordial relationship with the development partners in the health sector through open door policies which had open more opportunities and earned the State many awards.

He charged mothers and care-givers to take advantage of the programme by making their children and wards available as the immunization was a health intervention programme to prevent childhood diseases.