Ogun Summer Camp: Olamide Identifies Hardwork As Panacea To Success

Popular hip-hop act, Olamide Adedeji also known as ‘Badoo’ has identified discipline, commitment, hardwork and focus as catalysts for achieving goals in life.

Olamide who was the special guest of honour at the Ogun State Summer Camp currently holding at Akin Ogunpola Model College, Akinale, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State, added that it was through hardwork and self determination coupled with early discovery of his talent that made him who he is today.

“I am from Ogun State. I do not joke with my culture and language, infact, I came from a poor background. I had to drop out of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) when it was getting difficult for my parents to pay my school fees. However with doggedness, perseverance and hardwork, I was able to find myself where I am today,’’ the artiste said.

He therefore admonished young boys and girls at the camp to always embrace uniqueness and avoid unnecessary peer pressure.

Introducing the guest to the campers, the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, advised the participants to be diligent, hardworking and be consistent in whatever they do.

Governor Amosun who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye enjoined them to strive for the best in their academic pursuit, admonishing them to extend the knowledge gained at the camp to their siblings, friends and neighbours, promising his administration’s unwavering commitment to the development of the education sector.