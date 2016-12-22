Ogun State Christmas Carol Holds Today

Ogun State Government has scheduled its 2016 Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons for Thursday 22nd, December, 2016 at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta.

A release signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Peter Fagbohun, indicated that the programme which would commence by 5pm would feature rendition of Christmas songs from Mass Choirs selected from the four zones of the State, while gospel artistes from within and outside the country were expected to perform at the event.

The release further stated that the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun would take the 9th Lesson of the Carol Service while Archbishop Josiah Atkins Idowu-Fearon, Secretary-General, Anglican Communion Worldwide would deliver the Christmas message at the occasion.