Ogun Speaker Charges Ahmadiyya Jama’at To Sustain Charity Activities

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi has charged the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria to continue in its peace and charity initiative known with the congregation for the development of mankind.

Adekunbi, who gave the charge while playing host to the leadership of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at led by its National President, Dr. Mashhud Fashola, commended the Jama’at for its philosophy in rendering social supports to the people irrespective of status and beliefs in the society.

The Speaker, thanked them for their spiritual support to the government at all levels, stating that the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led administration had recorded tremendous success in the areas of effective security, infrastructure and industrialization among other area of human endeavours which had enhanced wealth creation as well as job opportunities for the people.

He assured that the present administration in the State would ensure the completion of all ongoing projects across the State, so as to achieve its industrialisation set programme in the State.

Earlier in his presentation, the Amir, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Dr. Fashola posited that the objectives of all religions were righteousness and virtue, challenging Nigerian leaders to ensure that all citizens were protected in respect of their livelihood and security of life and property.

He admonished the residents of the State to live in peace and harmony irrespective of their religious beliefs, while conducting themselves with humility, compassion and charitable disposition in respect of the less-privileged and pursuit for equal rights for all.

In the same vein, the Speaker also played host to the Councillors from Abeokuta South West and Ofada/ Mokoloki Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) led by the Majority Leader in Abeokuta South West (LCDA) Olumide Kayode, where he noted that the creation of LCDAs by the present administration was aimed at bringing governance closer to the grassroots.

He therefore urged the Council Chairmen and their legislative arms to complement the rebuilding mission of the State Government at the grassroots by implementing of people oriented projects.