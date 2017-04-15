Ogun Sets Up Gangs To Inspect Road Projects

As part of measures put in place by the present administration to sustain its agenda for Ogun standard roads, Governor Ibikunle Amosun has grouped members of his cabinet into gangs to inspect various on-going roads projects across the State.

Commissioner for Regional Integration, Bashorun Adebola Adeife who spoke with journalists after inspecting Magboro-Akeran road in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, emphasised that the government was concern with constructing roads that meet global standard.

Adeife added that with the release of fund to the contractors by the State government, they were expected to mobilize their workers and equipment back to sites so as to complete them within the stipulated time.

‘’The purpose of this visit is to ensure that the contractors are back to site, to check the level of work done so far and to ensure that the fund released to them by government is spent judiciously’’. Adeife said.

In his response, the project Manager of First August Construction Company, Engr. Ojo Olaniyeni explained that the road project was progressing and that equipment and workers had been mobilized to site, assuring that the projects would be completed on time.

‘’Work is in progress and some of the road like 450m at Mountain of Fire Area had already been laid with Asphalt, while 475m of the road from Sweet Sensation to Magboro market had also been asphalted with the construction of line drainages and walk ways’’. Olaniyan said.