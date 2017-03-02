Ogun Sets Up Committees On Proposed University

Transition Committees to midwife the upgrading of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Ojere, Abeokuta into a University of Science and Technology would soon be inaugurated by the Ogun State Government.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota who stated this while addressing the Executive Members of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, (ASUP) MAPOLY chapter in her office, assured that none of the existing lecturers of the institution would be sacked, though it would be expected of them to upgrade their academic qualifications.

According to her, the academic requirement of a University is quite different from the ones obtain in the Polytechnic.

‘’As you are aware the required teaching qualification for any University is different from the Polytechnic. I therefore urged you to prevail on your members who are yet to upgrade themselves academically to do so’’. The Commissioner said.

She said Government would not compromise quality teaching and good academic environment, promising that the University would compete favourably with the best ivory tower in the world.

On the issue of retired staff who are yet to receive pensions, Mrs Mujota promised to meet the appropriate authority with a view to finding lasting solution to it.

Earlier in his opening remark, Chairman of the Union, Mr. Kola Abiola, requested for a period of grace to enable members of the Union who are interested in transiting into University lecturers to obtain higher degrees. assuring that the Union would cooperate with the State Government’s bid to have best University of Technology in the country.