Ogun Set To Mark Nigerian 57th Independence Anniversary

The Ogun State Government is set to mark this year’s National Independence Day Celebration starting with Inter-Denominational church service on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta by 10am.

A release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, stated that Jumat Service would come up on Friday, September 29 at the Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta by 1pm.

The release further disclosed that the grand finale would take place on October 1 at M.K.O Abiola Stadium beginning from 10 o’clock in the morning with parade by the Armed Forces, the Police and march past by various Schools, Labour Unions, Trade Groups and Voluntary Organisations among others.

Top Government Functionaries, Traditional Rulers and other distinguished invitees are to grace the events while the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun will take the salute.

All guests, government functionaries and Civil Servants are expected to be seated thirty minutes before the commencement of the events.