Ogun Set To Mark Nigerian 57th Independence Anniversary

Activities marking the nation’s 57th Independence Day Celebration in Ogun State kick off on Sunday, September 24, 2017 with an Inter-Denominational church service at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta by 10 a.m.

A release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, stated that a commemorative Jumat Service would come up on Friday, September 29 at the Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta by 1pm.

The release further disclosed that the grand finale would take place on October 1 at M.K.O Abiola Stadium beginning from 10 o’clock in the morning with parade by members of the Armed Forces, the Police and march past by various Schools, Labour Unions, Trade Groups and Voluntary Organisations among others.

Top Government Functionaries, Traditional Rulers and other distinguished invitees are to grace the events while the State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun will take the salute.

All guests, government functionaries and Civil Servants are expected to be seated thirty minutes before the commencement of the events.