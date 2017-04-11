Ogun Set For 2017 Hajj Screening

Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board will commence second phase of 2017 Hajj screening for all intending pilgrims to Mekkah and Medina between Tuesday 18 and Thursday April 20, 2017.

A release signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Kalejaiye, indicated that the 3-day exercise would include religious and immigration screening to ascertain applicants’ eligibility to perform the Hajj and to know their level of compliance to the payment of the required fare.

The release enjoined all applicants to come along with their original payment receipts and e-passports to the Board’s headquarters, Block B, New Secretariat Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta from the said date.

It also directed applicants to check the Board’s Information Unit for the screening schedule, as only two hundred and fifty (250) intending pilgrims would be screened each day.