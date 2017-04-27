Ogun Seeks Multinational Support For Youths Engagement In Sports

The Ogun State Government has called on multinational companies and other stakeholders to collaborate and support its agenda on youth engagement in sporting activities across the State.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, made this call while declaring open the 2017 Fun Turf Soccer Challenge at M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He said the intention of government for embarking on the project was to disabuse the mind of youths from social vices through sports, adding that the advantage of engaging youths in sports could not be over emphasised as it would impact their lives positively towards becoming responsible citizens.

Afuape said the 2017 Fun Turf Soccer Challenge was aimed at scouting for talented youths in soccer game at a tender age and to build a complete football team that could make Ogun State and Nigeria proud in the nearest future