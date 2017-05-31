Ogun Secures New Deals With 110 Investors

Ogun State Government says its policies aimed at promoting industrial growth in the state has yielded another positive result as it has secured new deal with over 110 new industries to commence operation in the State.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, disclosed this during the closing ceremony of the 8th Gateway Trade Fair held at the M.K.O Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke mosan, Abeokuta.

Governor Amosun who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, said the state had achieved remarkable success in its industrialization drive owing to fascinating investment policies, affirming that government would continue to build on the existing infrastructures so as to boost its global investment plan.

‘’Today, these projects have opened up Ogun State as the investment destination of choice and the resultant effect is being the fastest growing economy and industrial capital of Nigeria by all indices’’, Ashiru submitted.

Amosun enjoined industrialists in the State not to renege on their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the various host communities, saying it remained a veritable means of ploughing back to the society and promoting good neighbourliness.

“As you do so, you are not just promoting good neighbourliness, but proving to be reliable partners in our dogged determination to make Ogun state a reference point in all facets of life”, Amosun said.

In her welcome address, the president of Ogun State Council of Chamber and Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), Chief Mrs Adesola Adebutu, attributed the success of the 8th Gateway Fair to the high level of commitment by the State government as well as that of OGUNCCIMA.

She lauded the unflinching support of all partners of the association, saying “it was a big departure from what it used to be, as the turnout was highly impressive, both on the part of the exhibitors and the patrons’’.