Ogun Seals Factories For Environmental Law Infractions

Two manufacturing factories based in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have been sealed off by the State government for breach of environmental laws.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye during an enforcement exercise to Ado/Odo-Ota said various infractions committed by the factories included, lack of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), oil spillage, indiscriminate burning of industrial waste, and lack of effluent treatment facility amongst others.

Oyeneye represented by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr. Oye Amosun, explained that one of the factories had no EIA approval despite being in existence for years, while the other lacked an effluent treatment facility.

He said the factories would remain sealed until the infractions were addressed, adding that government would no longer tolerate factories that were fond of disregarding environmental laws of the State.

“We have been sensitizing industries in the State on the need to comply with environmental laws. One of the factories had been in existence without EIA for years. The other one, which deals with chemicals, does not have a facility that treats its effluent before discharging to the public. The factories will remain sealed until these issues are taken care of, “he said.

The Commissioner enjoined investors in the manufacturing industry to secure EIA before commencing operation and put in place effluent treatment plants, adding that the State was poised at addressing the challenge of industrial pollution.

Meanwhile, the State government has cautioned people involved in local Aluminium smelting to secure necessary approvals before embarking on such activity or face sanctions.

The Senior Special Assistant on Environment, Otunba Dewunmi Onanuga, while reacting to reports about an aluminium smelting factory in Atuwara community in Ado-Odo/Ota, said localized aluminium smelting poses huge danger to the health of the public, adding that the fumes and carbon residue from such activity could lead to cancer and other health issue over time.

Onanuga advised small-scale aluminium smelting factories to merge with factories that have bigger capacity for operating in approved and controlled conditions. She maintained that the factory at Atuwura has been de-commissioned and the owner directed to engage an authorized waste manager to evacuate the carbon residue.