Ogun Screens Intending 2017 Easter Pilgrims

The Ogun State government has begun the screening of intending pilgrims to Israel in preparation for Easter 2017 Christian Pilgrimage.

Speaking on the importance of the screening held at the State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board office in Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr Wole Odejobi said the screening was necessary to ensure that only the right set of people participated in the Pilgrimage.

‘’ Pilgrimage to Jerusalem is an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation, a chance to rediscover one’s faith.’’ He said.

Mr Odejobi noted that all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure a successful pilgrimage, urging the intending pilgrims to be guided by the tenets of their faith.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hamed Illiyasu represented by ASP Peter Ominyi while remarking on the exercise which had in attendance representatives of the Nigerian Police, Immigration, State Security Services and Medical Personnel, hinted that the Nigerian Police would verify to ensure that the documents presented by intending pilgrims were genuine, adding that only upright citizens would be allowed to embark on the journey.

One of the intending pilgrims, Mr Oyenusi Samuel commended the board for a thorough screening process, adding that it afforded some of the intending pilgrims the opportunity to ascertain their health status.