Ogun Remains Committed To Welfare Of Disabled – Mrs Amosun

The Ogun State government has restated its commitment at improving the well-being of people living with disability towards achieving their future aspirations in life.

The wife of the Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Olufunso Amosun gave the assurance at the 2017 International Day of People Living with Disabilities organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the State Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD) at the Women Development Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

According to her, the celebration themed ‘’Transformation Towards Sustainable and Resilient Society for All,’’ was meant to promote an understanding of the existence of the group and provide increased awareness on their integration in the socio, economic and political development of the State.

Mrs. Amosun, represented by Dr. (Mrs) Yetunde Lawson, noted that the Uplift Foundation had empowered members of the group in the past, assuring that she would not relent as a lot still needed to be done.

‘’I know a lot of work still needs to be done for people living with disabilities but a lot of the work rest on members of JONAPWD to showcase their God–given talents and see themselves as privileged individuals who could achieve success in life.’’

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Abiola Kufile-Okonji noted that the theme of the celebration could only be achieved by providing an equitable society devoid of discriminations against all category of persons.

She added that Ogun has demonstrated this with the recent passage of the State Persons with Disability Bill by the House of Assembly, assuring that the Governor would assent the bill as soon as possible as evident by his positive response to persons with disabilities.

In her contributions, the Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Comrade Mohammed Olalekan, reiterated the need for synergy among Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Corporate bodies, the Government and other stakeholders on the importance of carrying its members along in strategic economic planning.

The celebration which featured talks on Sustainable Development Goals and Parking Management in Ogun State, climaxed with presentation of food items, empowerment materials which included gas cylinders, clippers and baking materials among others to each of the clusters making the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities.