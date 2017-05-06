Ogun Rehabilitates Defective Structures In Public Primary Schools

The Ogun State Government has assured stakeholders in the education sector of its plans to reconstruct and rehabilitate classrooms and other physically defective structures in public primary schools across the state.

The Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Olatunde Okewole, made this known while monitoring resumption of pupils in public primary schools for the 2016/2017 third term academic session.

He said government would not relent in its efforts at providing standard facilities that would engender conducive learning atmosphere, adding that the construction and rehabilitation of some schools had commenced as most structures in the schools were old.

“’The construction of schools are ongoing, government has always invested in the construction of new structures and renovation of dilapidated structures in schools, as many of the schools have old structures and need to be renovated” he said.

Okewole, however decried the poor attendance of pupils in rural areas for the new term, admonishing parents to justify governments investment in basic education by ensuring that their children attend school regularly.

While charging teachers to organise reading competitions in order to inculcate and promote good reading culture, the SUBEB boss urged teachers and pupils to maintain both physical structures and instructional materials in order to encourage government to do more to enhance the condition of public schools in the state.