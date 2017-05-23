Ogun Receives First Batch Of Fertilizers

Tuesday , 23 May 2017
Ogun State Government has received the first batch of 400 tonnes of fertilizer from the projected 20,000 tonnes of fertilizers to be distributed to farmers across the state.

Receiving the fertilizer on behalf of the State government at the Lanfenwa Railway Station, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Steven Ipiniwa, said the first batch which consists of 15,600 bags would be sold at subsidised rate of N5,500 compared to the current market price of N8,000.

He advised farmers in the state to take full advantage of the offer aimed at increasing food production, adding that it would be sold based on first come, first served at all the Agro services Corporation outlets in Asero, Abeokuta, Ilaro and Ikenne.

Speaking further, the Chairman, Ogun State Committee on Fertilizer, Mr. Akinola Lawson, who doubles as a Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, said the remaining 16,600 tonnes would arrive soon, explaining that they would only be sold to genuine farmers and not through middlemen.

