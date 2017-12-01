Ogun, PTA To Meet Over UTME Admission Process

The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in collaboration with the State branch of Parent Teachers Association (PTA) has concluded arrangement to organize a one-day critical stakeholders meeting on registration process and conduct of candidates at Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, (UTME).

In a statement by Mrs. Modupe Mujota, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Abeokuta said the workshop which is scheduled to come up between Wednesday 6 and Friday, December 8, 2017 across the three Senatorial Districts of the State, would also focus on sharp practices in the registration process and failure of applicants to secure admission into preferred courses in higher institutions among others.

The workshop would have technical partners from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as well as Guidance and Counsellors as resource persons to discourse on the candidates’ inaptness in selecting appropriate subjects to propose disciplines as well as insufficient knowledge of parents to guide them in the right direction.

The meeting is said to be declared opened by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology with other Principal Officers of the Ministry such as the Permanent Secretary, Directors and Registrars of institutions as well as major stakeholders in the education sector will be in attendant.

Other participants were enjoined to be punctual at the meeting so as to collectively resolve the challenges over the UTME admission process.