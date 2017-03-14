Ogun Principals’ Cup To Hold In Four Stadia

Towards ensuring all-inclusive participation of Schools at the 2017 Ogun/GT Bank principals’ cup, the Ogun State Government has approved the use of its four International Stadia across the three Senatorial Districts of the State for the competition.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape disclosed this at a Stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta.

Afuape while giving an overview of the event said the 2017 edition of the competition would be better organised, adding that the zonal preliminaries would hold between Thursday April 13 and Sunday May 7, 2017 just as the second round would be between Monday 8 and Friday 19 May, 2017.

The Commissioner also informed that the quarterfinals have been scheduled for Monday, May 29 and Friday, June 2, 2017 at Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, while Ilaro International Stadium would be the venue for the semi-final matches just as the third place matches for male and female categories would hold at Sagamu International Stadium on Tuesday July 4, 2017.

However, he noted that the final matches have been tentatively fixed for Thursday, June 29 and Thursday July 6, 2017.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director, Education Support Services, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Martins Akinsolu assured that organising committee was determined to stamp the use of mercenaries by participating schools as they have vowed to deal with schools found culpable of such illegal act.

Akinsolu said the Game Masters in Schools would be sensitized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to familiarize them with the 23 guidelines for the 2017 edition of the competition.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports later distributed materials which included 90m leather football, 14 goal post nets and 14 corner flags to the zonal Sports Coordinators in the State as part of preparations for the competition.