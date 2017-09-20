OGUN POLY: OGSG Inaugurates Monitoring Committee On Projects

The Ogun State Executive Council has inaugurated a special committee to give daily on-the-spot assessment of construction work as it progresses at the site of the new Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

This according to government was geared towards meeting the November deadline given it by the National Board for Technical Education for commencement of academic activities at the institution.

This was revealed at a Press Briefing addressed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa, in company with the Head of Service Mr. Abayomi Sobande and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye at the end of the state executive council meeting on Tuesday.

According to the SSG, “the task force will arrive Ipokia from tomorrow and give on the spot reports as arrangements had already been made for their accommodation.”

Meanwhile, at the briefing, Barr. Adeoluwa also revealed that the Council had approved the relocation of shop owners at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, to a new beat within the Trade Fair Complex, Abeokuta in order to keep them in business, noting that their activities would henceforth be regulated by government.

Adeoluwa disclosed that the council also got the report of the committee on Urban Regulation, headed by the Head of Service, Mr. Abayomi Sobande affirming that ‘’activities of developers would be regulated to avoid haphazard development that had characterised the Mowe/Ibafo axis’’.