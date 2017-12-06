Ogun Poly: NBTE Thumbs Up Govt On Commitment To Take-Off

The National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) has lauded efforts of the Ogun State Government in its bid at ensuring a successful take-off of the newly established Polytechnic, Ipokia.

Leader of the NBTE delegation, Engr. Nurudeen Akubu who stated this while inspecting the permanent site of the Polytechnic to access its level of preparedness, said with the level of development so far, the State government was genuinely committed towards achieving its set goals of a foremost polytechnic in the country.

‘’As you can see, structures on ground have indicated that the State is desirous of having one of the citadels of higher institution in the country. On our part we shall assist government through our report any way to ensure that all grey areas are touched and others needed to be perfected are done within the shortest possible time,’’ he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga re-assured of government’s unwavering commitment towards achieving the Ogun Poly project expressing optimism that the report of the accreditation panel from NBTE would herald a new beginning for the education sector in the State.

The NBTE team was accompanied by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, top management staff of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta and officials of the State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC).

The team inspected various ongoing projects at the site including lecture halls, male and female hostels, staff quarters, stores, principal officers’ quarters, administrative building and science laboratories, among others.