Ogun Police Arrested 3 For Armed Robbery

The men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested three men for armed robbery. The three suspects namely; Biola Dabiri 23yrs, Wasiu Oluyadi 24yrs and Bolaji Oluwole 23yrs were arrested in the early hour of today 20/03/2017 where they were carrying out robbery operation at Owakurudu Old Epe garage area of Ijebu-Ode.

Distress call was made to Igbeba Police Divisional Headquarters, and the DPO CSP Adebiyi Ademola led his anti-robbery team to the scene where the three suspects were arrested after exchanging gun shot with the police, while three others escaped.

Recovered from the arrested suspects are: two laptop computers, six GSM handsets and two live cartridges.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu who commended the gallantry display of his men has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to FSARS for discreet investigation. He equally ordered massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang with the view of bringing them to justice. The CP therefore appealed to members of the public to always alert the Police on time whenever they are in distress, noting that the Command is all out to rid the State of crime and criminality.