Ogun Plans Beautification Of Major Parks, Junctions

In furtherance of its beautification and scenery project, Ogun State Government says plans were underway to commence tree planting at Major Recreational Parks and Junctions across the State.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye who stated this during a tree planting exercise to mark this year’s World Environment Day at the Oba Olawale Odeleye Green Park, Oke-Sokori, Abeokuta, said there was need for government and other stakeholders to encourage domestic planting of trees.

Mr. Oyeleye represented by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Alhaji Oye Amosun, described the theme of the programme, “Connecting People to Nature” as apt, saying it was a viable solution to protect the environment with a charge to residents to cultivate the habit of planting trees in their homes, as it enhances the quality of oxygen needed for human survival.

“This outing is part of the activities that the Ministry organised to commemorate the World Environment Day. This year’s theme is quite apt as it re-echoes the need for all stakeholders to promote tree planting as a means to sustaining our environment”, he said.

Oyeleye assured that the Ministry would continue to maintain and ensure the sustainability of trees already planted across the State.